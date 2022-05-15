Fine Arts: From Emmet to Armstrong, history speaks at Whyte’s sale

The one word we can never use to describe life on planet Earth is dull. From the first nano second of the Big Bang, Mother Nature’s little bag of tricks has spewed out new arrivals bristling with the wow factor.

At Whyte’s forthcoming sale they span five millennia, from a Bronze age sword made around 3,100 BC (€1,000-€1,500), to the newest medals for the Defence Forces and Garda Síochána, made to mark the...