Fine Arts: From birds to angels, Irish imagination takes flight

Artists tend to find a style and stick with it. Not so Colin Middleton, whose work over a long career varied greatly. In the 1960s, he moved his focus from expressionism to reflect the influence of his early experiences as a damask designer in the linen industry.

DeVeres’ auction later this month has two compelling abstracts from 1967. Gables, Ardglass is a striking work of geometric complexity. Oil and pencil on bi-pirate board, it measures...