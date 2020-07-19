Fine Arts: Forgotten trinkets and old treasures dominate Whyte’s sale

Tempted to de-clutter? Don’t ever throw anything out without first having it professionally valued. In 1916, someone paid one US cent for a copy of the Los Angeles Evening Herald with the front-page headline “Irish Leaders Executed”. At Whyte’s this week, in far from pristine condition, its estimate is €100-€150. But in this sale, that’s small potatoes.

A pretty little Irish silver porringer is expected to...