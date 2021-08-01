Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: Find yourself Brainwashed at upcoming Morgan O’Driscoll sale

The French street artist’s Balloon Girl is the leading lot at the upcoming auction, with bidding ending on August 3

Ros Drinkwater
1st August, 2021
Landscape, Co Down by Daniel O’Neill (€8,000-€12,000)

Capturing the chaos of 21st-century life on earth is the achievement of Mr Brainwash, aka French street artist Thierry Guetta. A cacophony of strident colour overlayed by text and iconic figures (Einstein, Charlie Chaplin) is the best way to describe the paintings that have catapulted him to global fame, making him a millionaire many times over.

Leading Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale this week is Guetta’s silkscreen and mixed media work Balloon Girl, in which the colourful...

