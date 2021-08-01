Fine Arts: Find yourself Brainwashed at upcoming Morgan O’Driscoll sale
The French street artist’s Balloon Girl is the leading lot at the upcoming auction, with bidding ending on August 3
Capturing the chaos of 21st-century life on earth is the achievement of Mr Brainwash, aka French street artist Thierry Guetta. A cacophony of strident colour overlayed by text and iconic figures (Einstein, Charlie Chaplin) is the best way to describe the paintings that have catapulted him to global fame, making him a millionaire many times over.
Leading Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale this week is Guetta’s silkscreen and mixed media work Balloon Girl, in which the colourful...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tom Hanks’s trailer and cars that made their mark on history at Bonham’s auction
Bonham’s Quail Lodge auction in California is offering up the Hollywood star’s personalised Airstream Trailer, a 1943 military jeep and lots more besides
Take some gardening leave at Victor Mee’s summer auction
The upcoming Summer Garden Sale boasts bronze Greek statues, ceramic dining tables and even the occasional cast-iron rooster
An entertaining collection from Osberstown House goes up for sale
A contents sale at the home in Naas, Co Kildare offers splendid examples of 19th-century furniture as well as works by contemporary artists
More rare and unusual finds from Finch & Co
From a weather charm with supernatural powers to a life-size Buddha hand, the Finch catalogue is a cornucopia of antique rarities