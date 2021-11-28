Fine Arts: Find a global perspective at Victor Mee’s sale

Victor Mee’s two-day online auction this week takes us on a stroll down memory lane. Highlights include a piece that was once found in every home of substance, a terrestrial globe. This one has the added appeal of doubling as a drinks cabinet (€400-€800).

Sitting comfortably is taken care of by a 1940’s leather upholstered two-seater settee (€500-€800), and a pair of leather unholstered wing back arm chairs (€1,000-€2,000)....