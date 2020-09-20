Fine Arts: Fiddlers on the hoof as Vallely headlines Gormley’s sale

The work of prominent Irish artist JB Vallely, whose paintings reflect the traditions, music, sport and mythology of rural Ireland, will feature in the upcoming Gormley’s Auctions online auction on Tuesday, September 22, at 7.30pm.
The auction will feature six of his paintings, with the lively oil on canvas, Fiddlers of the Atlantic Roar, a highlight (estimate €20,000-€28,000).
Born in 1941, Vallely sold his first painting at the age of 17 in...
