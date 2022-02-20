Fine Arts: Exotica and ceramica aplenty at Fonsie Mealy sale
The highlight lots of the Spring Collectibles event include a pair of Meissen three-branch candelabra and a collection of 12 heavy Franklin Mint Model Cars
There are bargains galore this week in Fonsie Mealy’s timed online sale, with 240 lots to be sold without reserve.
Apprentice pieces are a popular collecting sub-genre, and the sale has a lot comprising two from the 19th century, a drop front bureau with three drawers on ogee bracket feet, and a chest of drawers with two short and three long drawers and with ivory handles (€80-€100).
Other miniatures include a cane-work...
