Fine Arts: Exceedingly cool for cats at Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale

I’m not sure how Lagerfeld’s darling Choupette would react to Graham Knuttel’s feline friends. She couldn’t deny their celebrity. Can you think of any other cats that are instantly recognisable everywhere from Ballsbridge to Beverly Hills?

The first of Knuttel’s cats appeared in 1978 when he paid homage to his beloved pet, Fanta. Since then, scores of them have waltzed off his canvases to spread laughter and...