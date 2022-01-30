Subscribe Today
Fine Arts events calendar: Your weekly guide to exhibitions online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
30th January, 2022
Fine Arts events calendar: Your weekly guide to exhibitions online and around the country
Dreamsphere: outdoor installation by Aoife Dunne at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Until January 31: Nostalgia: solo exhibition by Ciara Tuite; New Library, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford; see: ciaratuite.ie.

Until January 31: Seasonal Colour: works by gallery and invited artists; Taylor Galleries, 16 Kildare Street, Dublin 2; see: taylorgalleries.ie

Until February 5: Recent Sculpture by Irish Ukrainian artist Vadim Tuzov; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see: solomonfineart.ie

