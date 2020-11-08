Fine arts: Events calendar & Object of desire & Auction results

TODAY: The Virtual Christmas Gift Fair, over 3,000 items from 52 antique dealers; see http://hibernianantiques.ie/fairs/3/
Until November 11: Heimat: linocuts and paintings by Paula Pohli: Clew Bay Gallery, Westport, Co Mayo; see [email protected]
Until November 21: Migrants: sculptures by John Behan, Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie
