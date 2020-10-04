Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts events calendar

Your guide to the best exhibitions being staged around the country

4th October, 2020
One of the works by Samuel Laurence Cunnane, which are on exhibit at the Kerlin Gallery until October 10

Until TODAY: Doorway Gallery Online: Getting to Know You: Landscapes by Michael Morris; see thedoorwaygallery.com

Until October 9: Presence Out of Place: MFA Graduate Exhibition; Burren College of Art, Newtown Castle, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare; see: burrencollege.ie

Until October 10: Samuel Laurence Cunnane: exhibition of new work; Kerlin Gallery; see kerlingallery.com

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Object of Desire & Auction Results

Banksy’s Show Me the Monet is his dissident version of Claude Monet’s impressionist masterpiece The Water Lily Pond

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

Fine Arts: Derry heirs say goodbye to a big house’s treasures

The Peck family’s vast collection of artefacts and heirlooms goes under the hammer at Adam’s two-day auction later this month

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

Virtual exhibition continues long tradition of a hardy Dublin annual

The Dublin Painting & Sketching Club’s 142nd annual show, which was postponed twice before it moved online, runs the gamut from lyrical to dynamic

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago