Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Until August 27: Beyond Survival: exhibition by Cork Printmakers; Studio 12, Backwater Artist Studios, 5 Wandesford Quay, Cork: see backwaterartists.ie
Until August 28: A Delicate Bond Which is Also a Gap: exhibition of work by Isobel Nolan, Solstice Arts Centre, Railway Street, Navan, Co Meath; see solsticeartscentre.ie
Until August 31: Summer Group Exhibition; paintings, sculptures and prints by gallery and invited artists; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dunlin 2; see solomonfineart.ie
Fine Arts: Polyglot Potterton’s treasure trove goes under the hammer
The enviable collection of the National Gallery of Ireland’s former director will be auctioned off at Adam’s on September 7
Fine Arts: Urn your keep at Mullen’s latest sale
A pair of six-foot decorative sandstone urns said to have belonged to movie star Errol Flynn are the leading lot at the August 23 auction
Take the chance to adorn yourself with art masterpieces
The Sculpture to Wear collaboration between Louisa Guinness Gallery and Sotheby’s collects jewellery made by some of the 20th century’s art greats