Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Until August 27: Beyond Survival: exhibition by Cork Printmakers; Studio 12, Backwater Artist Studios, 5 Wandesford Quay, Cork: see backwaterartists.ie

Until August 28: A Delicate Bond Which is Also a Gap: exhibition of work by Isobel Nolan, Solstice Arts Centre, Railway Street, Navan, Co Meath; see solsticeartscentre.ie

Until August 31: Summer Group Exhibition; paintings, sculptures and prints by gallery and invited artists; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dunlin 2; see solomonfineart.ie