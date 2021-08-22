Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Your guide to the best arts events taking place around the country and online

Ros Drinkwater
22nd August, 2021
Fine Arts: Events Calendar
A Delicate Bond Which is Also a Gap, an exhibition of work by Isobel Nolan takes place at the Solstice Arts Centre, Navan, until August 28

Until August 27: Beyond Survival: exhibition by Cork Printmakers; Studio 12, Backwater Artist Studios, 5 Wandesford Quay, Cork: see backwaterartists.ie

Until August 28: A Delicate Bond Which is Also a Gap: exhibition of work by Isobel Nolan, Solstice Arts Centre, Railway Street, Navan, Co Meath; see solsticeartscentre.ie

Until August 31: Summer Group Exhibition; paintings, sculptures and prints by gallery and invited artists; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dunlin 2; see solomonfineart.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin’s autumn season will get underway at Adam’s with the outstanding collection of the late Homan Potterton

Fine Arts: Polyglot Potterton’s treasure trove goes under the hammer

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Leading Mullen’s sale are a pair of 6ft tall, highly decorative sandstone urns that graced the Los Angeles home of a movie star before bought by an Irish collector and shipped back home a generation ago

Fine Arts: Urn your keep at Mullen’s latest sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Pulse I &amp; II by Rachel Joynt, one of the artists whose work is included in the Summer Group Show at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin.

Exhibition events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
Anish Kapoor’s Water Pendant is price at $61,900.

Take the chance to adorn yourself with art masterpieces

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1