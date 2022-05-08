Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions happening around the country this week
Until May 17: Here We Are, So Where Are We? An exhibition of paintings by Patrick Conyngham; Iontas Art Gallery, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan; see iontascastleblaney.ie
Until May 22: ‘I See Earth’ building and ground: a large scale installation of sculptural work exhibition by Tom de Paor, spanning his practice 1991-2021; Visual, Carlow, Old Dublin Road, Graigue, Carlow; see visualcarlow.ie
Until May 29: Scampolo: Eric N Mack solo show; Gallery...
Related Stories
Interiors: Former Dublin seminary gives up its treasures for a good cause
More than 600 lots from Clonliffe College Seminary in Drumcondra will be auctioned off as the site prepares to take in 620 Ukrainian refugees
Fine Arts: Are you sitting comfortably for de Veres’ next offering?
Stars of the upcoming Art and Design Auction include the first sofa to make it into the Guinness Book of Records
Fine Arts: Adam’s breaks the ice while bangles break the bank
The auctioneer’s pictures of frozen gemstones in its latest jewellery catalogue are accompanied by headline lots that will relieve you of between €30,000 and €50,000
Fine Arts: Adam’s makes room for 20th-century design
One of two auctions this month featuring furniture from the 1900s, Adam’s showcases some stunning abstracts, slick seating and a leather kangaroo