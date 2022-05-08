Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: Events calendar

Your guide to the top exhibitions happening around the country this week

Ros Drinkwater
8th May, 2022
Form and Surface: new ceramics by Jane Seymour and Mike Byrne. Showing at the Kenny Gallery, Galway, until May 31. Picture: Roland Paschhoff

Until May 17: Here We Are, So Where Are We? An exhibition of paintings by Patrick Conyngham; Iontas Art Gallery, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan; see iontascastleblaney.ie

Until May 22: ‘I See Earth’ building and ground: a large scale installation of sculptural work exhibition by Tom de Paor, spanning his practice 1991-2021; Visual, Carlow, Old Dublin Road, Graigue, Carlow; see visualcarlow.ie

Until May 29: Scampolo: Eric N Mack solo show; Gallery...

Related Stories

Steinway and Sons ebonised grand piano (€2,000-€4,000). Picture: Michael Donnelly

Interiors: Former Dublin seminary gives up its treasures for a good cause

Fine Arts Lily Peterken
Finn Juhl’s Spade Chairs

Fine Arts: Are you sitting comfortably for de Veres’ next offering?

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
A Chanel bracelet (€40,000-€50,000) is one of the headline lots in the latest catalogue at Adam’s

Fine Arts: Adam’s breaks the ice while bangles break the bank

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Imperial Safari sofa, which features in the upcoming sale by Adam’s (€10,000-€15,000)

Fine Arts: Adam’s makes room for 20th-century design

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

