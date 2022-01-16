Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Your weekly guide to exhibitions taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
16th January, 2022
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Views of Hotel Well II, by David Hockney, is part of the Winter Blue Chip Exhibition which runs until the end of February at Gormley’s Fine Art in Dublin

January 16: Classic & Contemporary Interior Timed Sale; bidding ends 6pm; see: mullenslaurelpark.com

Until January 16: Nostalgia: solo exhibition by Ciara Tuite; New Library, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford; see: ciaratuite.ie.

Until January 28: Pinked: solo exhibition by David Eager Maher; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin 2; see: oliversearsgallery.com

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A reticulated, copper alloy tiger incense burner from Iran (€2,000-€4,000) is one of the more unusual pieces for sale at Adam’s Chinese New Year auction this week

Fine Arts: Dragons and bats sure to fly at Adam’s Chinese auction

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Paul Revere engraving of British war ships landing their troops in Boston in 1768, on auction through Sotheby’s ($600,000-$800,000)

Fine Arts: A wealth of historical treasures in Sotheby’s Americana sales

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Peter Rabbit’s Bookshelf, containing 23 volumes of Beatrix Potter’s delightful tales (€575)

Fine Arts: The beauty of books

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
1930s Speedaway sleigh (€300-€500), for sale at Adam’s At Home sale

Fine Arts: A cornucopia of Christmas presents at Adam’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1