Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine arts: Events calendar & auction results

Your guide to this week’s online arts events

15th November, 2020
Disruptive Space by Nickie Hayden can be viewed at Olivier Cornet Gallery’s 3D Virtual Space at

Until November 21: Migrants: sculptures by John Behan, Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie

Until November 21: Double-M, Double-X: exhibition of works by ten contemporary artists, Kerlin Gallery, St Anne’s Lane, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com

Until November 29: Invisible Light: an exhibition that reignites the heritage of the Crawford Art Gallery as an institution for both artistic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A colourful collection of Irish modernists comes to market

A number of important works bought by art dealer Victor Waddington throughout the 20th century are on sale at Morgan O’Driscoll later this month

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Diamonds are forever – and for Christmas

O’Reilly’s has a dazzling array of diamonds on offer at its November sale

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

From netsuke to Russian novelties, a treasure trove for the eclectic buyer

Matthews’ next estate sale on November 17 offers a wealth of Christmas gift ideas

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago