Fine arts: Events calendar & auction results

Until November 21: Migrants: sculptures by John Behan, Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie

Until November 21: Double-M, Double-X: exhibition of works by ten contemporary artists, Kerlin Gallery, St Anne’s Lane, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com

Until November 29: Invisible Light: an exhibition that reignites the heritage of the Crawford Art Gallery as an institution for both artistic...