Fine Arts: Events calendar and auction results

TODAY: The National Antiques Art & Vintage Sale; Ireland’s biggest antiques fair; The Great National South Court Hotel, Limerick; 11am-6pm.

Until October 31: From the Secret Block to Rosc, exhibition of works by Joseph Beuys; the Hugh Lane Gallery, Charlemont House, Parnell Square, Dublin 2; see: hughlane.ie

Until November 6: Moving Through: an exhibition by John Fitzgerald covering 20 years of painting experience in the equine field; Wilton Gallery,...