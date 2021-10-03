Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events calendar and auction results

Your weekly guide to the top exhibitions happening online and around the country, and the result of the latest auctions

Ros Drinkwater
3rd October, 2021
The Rhythm of Our World: paintings by Margaret Egan on the theme of how the pandemic has affected different aspects of our lives; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie

Until October 8: Juxtapositions: solo show by Paula Pohli; Kenny Gallery, Lioban Retail Park, Tuam, Galway; see thekennygallery.ie

Until October 9: Art of Home Exhibition, a collaboration between Simon Communities of Ireland and Graphic Studio Dublin; CHQ, Custom House Qay, North Dock, Dublin 1; see chq.ie

Until October 9: Window: recent paintings by Merlin James; Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, South Anne Street, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com

Related Stories

Amy Winehouse: the late singer’s personal items are to be auctioned off in Los Angeles in November. Picture: Redferns

Fine Arts: Auction offers echoes of Amy Winehouse

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
The first Irish edition of Dracula by Bram Stoker, 1933 (€1,250), is for sale in De Burca’s 146th catalogue: see deburcararebooks.com

Fine Arts: Weird and wonderful array of rareties from De Burca

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Cavan will play host to an auction of high style later this month

Fine Arts: All roads lead to the Palace at Victor Mee’s latest sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
Oliver Cornet, owner of the Olivier Cornet Gallery on Great Denmark Street in Dublin 1: ‘I love the challenge of using the same space when installing a new exhibition: you know which areas get people’s attention first, but you also try to find novel ways of using that space, in synergy with the art being displayed.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Meet the Gallerist: Olivier Cornet

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

