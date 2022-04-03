Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions currently taking place around the country
Until April 4: The Cold Bark Against My Back: solo show by Vicky Smith; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com
Until April 9: Out of the Head; solo exhibition by Brian Bourke; Claremorris Gallery, Mount Street, Claremorris, Co Mayo; see claremorrisgallery.com
Until April 9: Group Show; Gallery Eleven, Lakelands, Stillorgan, Co Dublin; see galleryeleven.ie
