Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Your guide to the top exhibitions currently taking place around the country

Ros Drinkwater
3rd April, 2022
Out of the Head; solo exhibition by Brian Bourke at the Claremorris Gallery, Co Mayo until April 9

Until April 4: The Cold Bark Against My Back: solo show by Vicky Smith; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com

Until April 9: Out of the Head; solo exhibition by Brian Bourke; Claremorris Gallery, Mount Street, Claremorris, Co Mayo; see claremorrisgallery.com

Until April 9: Group Show; Gallery Eleven, Lakelands, Stillorgan, Co Dublin; see galleryeleven.ie

