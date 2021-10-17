Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Your weekly guide to the best exhibitions online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
17th October, 2021
Fine Arts: Events Calendar
Until November 12: Fetter: new work by Helen Farrell; Backwater Artists Group, Wandesford Quay, Cork

Until October 23: The Rhythm of Our World: paintings by Margaret Egan on the theme of how the pandemic has affected different aspects of our lives; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie

Until October 23: Silence: exhibition of work by 27 Irish and European artists; Graphic Studio Gallery, Cope Street, Dublin 2; see graphicstuiodublin.com

Until October 31: From the Secret Block to Rosc: exhibition of works by Joseph Beuys; Hugh Lane Gallery, Charlemont House, Parnell...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jack and Jill by Banksy (€60,000-€90,000)

Fine Arts: A parade of Irish masters from Morgan O’Driscoll

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 6 hours ago
Gate of Light spectacles

Fine Arts: Object of Desire

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 6 hours ago
A 15th-century a Co Fermanagh timber mether (€3,000-€5,000)

Fine Arts: Hundreds of home comforts from Victor Mee

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 6 hours ago
Vintage amber necklace (€200-€300)

Fine Arts: Gems by the score at O’Reilly’s latest auction

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1