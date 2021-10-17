Fine Arts: Events Calendar
Your weekly guide to the best exhibitions online and around the country
Until October 23: The Rhythm of Our World: paintings by Margaret Egan on the theme of how the pandemic has affected different aspects of our lives; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie
Until October 23: Silence: exhibition of work by 27 Irish and European artists; Graphic Studio Gallery, Cope Street, Dublin 2; see graphicstuiodublin.com
Until October 31: From the Secret Block to Rosc: exhibition of works by Joseph Beuys; Hugh Lane Gallery, Charlemont House, Parnell...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: A parade of Irish masters from Morgan O’Driscoll
Big names like Paul Henry, Louis Le Brocquy and Bridget Riley take pride of place at the upcoming October 26 auction
Fine Arts: Object of Desire
Two pairs of glittering Indian 17th-century spectacles are up for grabs at Sotheby’s
Fine Arts: Hundreds of home comforts from Victor Mee
Some 900 lots in this week’s sale hark back to simpler times of domesticity in Irish homesteads of the past
Fine Arts: Gems by the score at O’Reilly’s latest auction
Diamonds, sapphires, opals and even a gold ingot are on offer at the October 20-22 online sale