Fine Arts: Events calendar

Your guide to the top exhibitions currently taking place around the country

Ros Drinkwater
24th April, 2022
Scampolo: Eric N Mack solo show at the Douglas Hyde Gallery, Trinity College Dublin; runs until May 29

TODAY: Kerry Antiques, Art & Vintage Fair; Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa, Tralee; for further information contact Robin O’Donnell at 087-6933602

Until April 29: Hiatus: solo show by Samuel Walsh; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin 2; see: oliversearsgallery.com

Until April 30: Spring Group Show, Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see: solomonfineart.ie

Over 300 pieces of jewellery in the Matthews’ sale offer virtually every precious and semi-precious stone ever mined with prices to suit every pocket

Fine Art: A new lease of life for once-loved treasures

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
The late David Cahill’s collection, amassed over five decades, is expected to realise €300,000 when it goes under the hammer at de Veres

Fine Arts: Cahill’s collection showcases the best from around the world

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Caroline Canning at home with her dog Rico and a selection of her notebook art. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Taking note: How Caroline Canning’s new art exhibition is based on Moleskine works

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Best Buddies, by Keith Haring, which is expected to fetch €50,000-€70,000 at Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale this month. Picture: Phil Pound AIPPVA

Fine Arts: Feel-good buddies take the lead at Morgan O’Driscoll sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

