Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your weekly guide to auctions taking place online and around the country
Until December 3: Interlocked: an exhibition of new work in felt by Annika Berglund; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com
Until December 11: Totems of the Highway: solo exhibition by John Doherty; Taylor Galleries, 16 Kildare Street, Dublin 2; see taylorgalleries.ie
Until December 15: New Works by Mark O’Neill; Gallery Zozimus, 57 Francis Street, Dublin 8; see galleryzozimus.ie
Meet the Gallerist: Rosemarie Noone
The founder of the Claremorris Gallery in Co Mayo talks about her love of art, the thrill of the art space and putting Irish art on the world stage
Fine Arts: Mind the gap with a late Yeats at Adam’s
Through the Streets Into the Hills is expected to fetch €100,000-€150,000
Fine Arts: Find a global perspective at Victor Mee’s sale
A terrestrial globe which doubles as a drinks cabinet has pride of place at the December 1-2 auction
Fine Arts: Precious gems aplenty at Adam’s
An 18ct gold, diamond and mother of pearl wristwatch by Chopard is first among equals at the December 7 sale