Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions happening around the country this week
Until March 25: There’s a Forest in My Backyard But My House is Built From Trees Grown Far Away; Solstice Arts Centre, Railway Street, Dillonsland, Navan, Co Meath; see solsticeartscentre.ie
Until March 26: Echo Vision: paintings by Mark Francis; Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, South Anne Street, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com
Until April 2: Thinking Like a Mountain: solo show by Eamon Colman; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin 2;...
Fine Arts: Plenty of bottle on display at Victor Mee’s latest sale
An eclectic mix of chemist and pub memorabilia and decorative advertising goods offer some unusual bargains this week
Fine Arts: From birds to angels, Irish imagination takes flight
DeVeres’ upcoming auction of Irish art shows a constant fascination with nature and the otherworldly
Fine Arts: A wealth of treasures for sale at Navan’s Knockboyne House
Matthews’ Knockboyne House Contents Sale, which includes a carved Jacobean monk’s bench and works by JB Yeats and Harry Kernoff, is to be held today at 2.30pm
Fine Arts: Bringing back the Caine at Bonham’s
A selection of thespian legend Michael Caine’s personal possessions are being auctioned off in London on March 2