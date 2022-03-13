Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Your guide to the top exhibitions happening around the country this week

Ros Drinkwater
13th March, 2022
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Eamon Colman Night Flight of the Lacewing Moth Illuminated by a Full Moon. Part of a solo exhibition at the Solomon Gallery, Dublin 2, until April 2

Until March 25: There’s a Forest in My Backyard But My House is Built From Trees Grown Far Away; Solstice Arts Centre, Railway Street, Dillonsland, Navan, Co Meath; see solsticeartscentre.ie

Until March 26: Echo Vision: paintings by Mark Francis; Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, South Anne Street, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com

Until April 2: Thinking Like a Mountain: solo show by Eamon Colman; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin 2;...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Many lots come from the clearance of one of Ireland’s most prominent and long-standing pharmacy chains which operated for over 100 years across Ireland

Fine Arts: Plenty of bottle on display at Victor Mee’s latest sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Surreal Study, by Colin Middleton (€10,000-€15,000)

Fine Arts: From birds to angels, Irish imagination takes flight

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Drawing room at Knockboyne House: the contents of the house are up for auction

Fine Arts: A wealth of treasures for sale at Navan’s Knockboyne House

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Steve Martin and Michael Caine in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. When Caine fluffed his lines in his first screen appearance, director Val Guest told him: ‘You’ll never work in this business again’

Fine Arts: Bringing back the Caine at Bonham’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1