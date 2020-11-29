Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts Events Calendar

29th November, 2020
Money by David Ryan on show on the Doorway Gallery’s website until today

Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online around the country

Until today: Getting to Know David Ryan: exhibition of paintings by David Ryan; Doorway Gallery; see thedoorwaygallery.com

Ongoing: Gallery Zozimus Online; 57 Francis Street, Dublin 2; to view and purchase, see galleryzozimus.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish art auction: The human perspective from le Brocquy

The Belgian-born master’s singular approach to the depiction of the human head is shown in a quartet of new works at Adam’s Important Irish Art sale

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Object of Desire: Clinton’s sax

The saxophone that Bill Clinton famously tooted on the campaign trail in 1992 is now up for auction

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

It’s all in the wrist action at Adam’s fine jewellery sale

From the Renaissance to the 1940s, bracelet jewellery from bygone days retains a timelessness all its own

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago