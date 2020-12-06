Fine arts events calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online around the country
December 8 & 9: Victor Mee in association with Niall Mullen, the Dawson Hotel Interiors Auction; Day 2 to include Paul Murphy’s Phone Box to be sold in aid of Pieta, the mental health charity; see: auctions.victormeeauctions.ie
Ongoing: Mary Wallace Online; see: artwallace.ie
Ongoing: Gallery Zozimus Online; 57 Francis Street, Dublin; to view and purchase go to: galleryzozimus.ie
