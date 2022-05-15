Fine Arts: Events calendar

Until May 17: Here we are, so where are we? An exhibition of paintings by Patrick Conyngham; Iontas Art Gallery, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan; see: iontascastleblayney.ie

Until May 22: ‘I see Earth’ building and ground: a large-scale installation of sculptural work exhibition by Tom de Paor spanning his practice 1991-2021; Visual, Carlow, Old Dublin Road, Graigue, Carlow; see: visualcarlow.ie

Until May 29: Scampolo: Eric N Mack solo show; Gallery 1,...