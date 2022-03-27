Fine Arts: Events Calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions being held around the country
Until TODAY: The Odyssey; an exhibition by Samuel Walsh; RHA Gallagher Gallery, 15 Ely Place, Dunlin 2; see rhagallery.ie
Until April 2: Thinking Like a Mountain: solo show by Eamon Colman; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie
Until April 3: The Cold Bark Against My Back: solo show by Vicky Smith; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com
