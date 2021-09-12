Fine Arts: Events Calendar
Your guide to the best art exhibitions going on around the country
Until TODAY: Passage, Fold & Multipolar: solo exhibition by John Noel Smith; Farmleigh Gallery, Farmleigh House, Castleknock, Dublin 15; see: farmleigh.ie
Until September 12: Conjuring Form: Design & Craft Council Ireland’s PORTFOLIO Critical Selection exhibition; Doneraile Court, Co Cork; see: ndcg.ie
Until September 25: Kaleidoscope; solo show by Stephanie Hess; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2: see: solomonfineart.ie
