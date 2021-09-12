Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Your guide to the best art exhibitions going on around the country

Ros Drinkwater
12th September, 2021
Fine Arts: Events Calendar
From Juxtapositions, a solo show by Paula Pohli

Until TODAY: Passage, Fold & Multipolar: solo exhibition by John Noel Smith; Farmleigh Gallery, Farmleigh House, Castleknock, Dublin 15; see: farmleigh.ie

Until September 12: Conjuring Form: Design & Craft Council Ireland’s PORTFOLIO Critical Selection exhibition; Doneraile Court, Co Cork; see: ndcg.ie

Until September 25: Kaleidoscope; solo show by Stephanie Hess; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2: see: solomonfineart.ie

Napoleon is the focus this month at a 19th century-themed auction at Sotheby’s

Fine Arts: Bring home the bicorne from a Napoleonic sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Nathanial Hone and Percy French would identify with Edward Feeney’s lyrical waterscape, Honfleur, France (€950)

Fine Arts: A hardy annual makes a long overdue return

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Heading Home Cuas by Liam O’Neill

Fine Arts: From seascapes to surrealism, a sale to awake the art lover in you

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Made by Patek Philippe in 1928, it is a platinum and diamond set, keyless wind, open-face pocket watch bearing the inscription ‘To my first talkie director Frank Borzage, token of admiration and sincere friendship from John McCormack, Jany. 1930\&#039;.

Object of Desire: Timeless timepiece from opera lore

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

