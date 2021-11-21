Fine Arts: Events calendar

Until November 25: Anna Allworthy Solo Show; Doorway Gallery, South 24 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see the doorwaygallery.com

Until November 26: I Trust the Quiet: new work by Cecilia Danell, Burren College of Art, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare; see burrencollege.ie

Until December 3: Interlocked: an exhibition of new work in felt by Annika Berglund; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com