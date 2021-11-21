Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Your weekly guide to the top auctions taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
21st November, 2021
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Spaced Out, an exhibition of paintings and tapestries by Isobel Nolan, is now running at Kerlin Gallery in Dublin 2

Until November 25: Anna Allworthy Solo Show; Doorway Gallery, South 24 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see the doorwaygallery.com

Until November 26: I Trust the Quiet: new work by Cecilia Danell, Burren College of Art, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare; see burrencollege.ie

Until December 3: Interlocked: an exhibition of new work in felt by Annika Berglund; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Roscommon Fusilier, by William Orpen (€10,000-€15,000)

Fine Arts: Miniature masterpieces by Orpen and Keating

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Four Pears, by William Scott (£150,000-£200,000). Picture: Photo

Fine Arts: Scott lays the table in fine style at Bonhams

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Fabergé egg, of jewelled and enamelled gold mounted jasper (£30,000-£50,000)

Fine Arts: A study in eggcellence as Fabergé fever takes hold in London

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Shouting, by Jack B Yeats (€1.5 million-€2 million)

Fine Arts: A late Yeats steals the show at Whyte’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1