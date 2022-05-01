Fine Arts: Events calendar

Until TODAY: War Paint; solo show by Conrad Frankel on the war in Ukraine; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; 20 per cent of sales will go to the Irish Red Cross; see: oliviercornetgallery.com

Until May 17: Here we are, so where are we? An exhibition of paintings by Patrick Conyngham; Iontas Art Gallery, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan; see: iontascastleblayney.ie

Until May 22: ‘I see Earth’ building and ground: a large-scale...