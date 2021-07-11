Fine Arts: Events calendar

Until July 15: What Do You Need?: an outdoor exhibition of works by Corban Walker; Diamond Square, 7 Gardiner Street Lower, Dublin 1; for further information contact dublincity.ie

Until July 16: The Human Animal; exhibition of works by David Barrett, Lorraine Cooke, Stephen Doyle, Megan Eustace, Eileen Healy; online and by appointment; Backwater Artists Group; see backwaterartists.ie

Until July 17: All Around Me: urban paintings by Bridget Flinn; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin...