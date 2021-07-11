Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Your guide to the best arts events taking place around the country

Ros Drinkwater
11th July, 2021
Your guide to the best arts events taking place around the country. Picture: ‘Against the Tide’ by Sheelyn Browne

Until July 15: What Do You Need?: an outdoor exhibition of works by Corban Walker; Diamond Square, 7 Gardiner Street Lower, Dublin 1; for further information contact dublincity.ie

Until July 16: The Human Animal; exhibition of works by David Barrett, Lorraine Cooke, Stephen Doyle, Megan Eustace, Eileen Healy; online and by appointment; Backwater Artists Group; see backwaterartists.ie

Until July 17: All Around Me: urban paintings by Bridget Flinn; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin...

O’Reilly’s reports a rise in demand for minimalist engagement rings. Picture: O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms

Fine Arts: Jewels for all occasions at O’Reilly’s July sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
What more calming sight is there than the feast of pastoral scenes due to go under the hammer at Bonham’s in London this week? Picture: Bonham’s

Fine Arts: Sumptuous pastoral scenes evoke a more natural time

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
The event, on July 20 (government restrictions permitting), is in aid of the Cill Rialaig Artist’s Retreat in Ballinskelligs. Picture: Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

Fine Arts: Lunchtime for art aficionados at Patrick Guilbaud

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
Hughie O’Donoghue was the first major Irish artist to embrace NFTs. Picture: Hughie O’Donoghue

Fine Arts: Spreading the digital love as NFTs take off

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago

