Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your weekly guide to exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Until January 28: Electro-Fuse; exhibition by the Electronic Sheep duo, Brenda Aherne and Helen Delany; NCAD Gallery, National College of Art & Design, 100 Thomas Street, Dublin; see: ncad.ie
Until January 28: Pinked: solo exhibition by David Eager Maher; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin 2; see: oliversearsgallery.com
Until January 31: Nostalgia: solo exhibition by Ciara Tuite; New Library, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford; see: ciaratuite.ie
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Artists explore their female side in Morgan O’Driscoll sale
Women are the subject of works by John Shinnors, Mark O’Neill, Man Ray and Mr Brainwash, among others, at
Fine Arts: A Tarot revival on the cards, as Gaeilge
A longtime favourite of occult-dabblers, Tarot cards are now being made available in Irish for the first time
Fine Arts: A life’s work in collecting art up for auction at Bonham’s
Jim Lennon’s silver, ceramics, antiques and curiosities, collected over 40 years, are for sale at Bonham’s this week
Fine Arts: Lynn’s medal a relic of far-off heroic times
The 1916 Rising Service Medal awarded to Kathleen Lynn more than a century ago is a headline lot in Mullen’s Collectors’ Sale this week