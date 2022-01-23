Fine Arts: Events calendar

Until January 28: Electro-Fuse; exhibition by the Electronic Sheep duo, Brenda Aherne and Helen Delany; NCAD Gallery, National College of Art & Design, 100 Thomas Street, Dublin; see: ncad.ie

Until January 28: Pinked: solo exhibition by David Eager Maher; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin 2; see: oliversearsgallery.com

Until January 31: Nostalgia: solo exhibition by Ciara Tuite; New Library, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford; see: ciaratuite.ie