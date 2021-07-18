Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Until July 31: Interrupted Line; solo exhibition by Brian Gallagher; Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co Dublin; to view online, see tseac.ie

Until August 7: Anna Schellberg: solo exhibition of paintings; Coastguard Cultural Centre, Tramore, Co Waterford; see soloarte.ie

Until August 8: A Consequence of a Dappled World: solo exhibition by Maud Cotter; Hugh Lane Gallery, Parnell Square North, Dublin 1; see hughlane.ie