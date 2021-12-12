Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Ros Drinkwater
12th December, 2021
Fine Arts: Events calendar
At Swim, by Louise Shearer, which is part of the Christmas Show at the Doorway Gallery in Dublin 2

Your weekly guide to exhibitions taking place online and around the country

Until December 15: New Works by Mark O’Neill; Gallery Zozimus, 57 Francis Street, Dublin 8; see: galleryzozimus.ie

Until December 20: Strands, new work by Donald Teskey; Claremorris Gallery, Mount Street, Claremorris, Co Mayo; see: claremorrisgallery.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Louis XXII Remy Martin, very old cognac (€2,000-€2,500) for sale at Adam’s Fine Wines and Spirits sale on December 15

Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Antique silver baby rattle (€395)

Fine Arts: Object of desire

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Peter Rabbit’s Bookshelf, containing 23 volumes of Beatrix Potter’s delightful tales (€575)

Fine Arts: The beauty of books

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
1930s Speedaway sleigh (€300-€500), for sale at Adam’s At Home sale

Fine Arts: A cornucopia of Christmas presents at Adam’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1