Fine Arts: Dragons and bats sure to fly at Adam’s Chinese auction

As history demonstrates, homo sapiens are hard wired to react to novelty with abandon – think of Steve Jobs’s success with the iPhone in 2007. In the 17th century, the major sensation was the arrival of Chinese porcelain in the west. European nobility clamoured for a piece of the pie. To this day we call it china.

One of the earliest pieces in Adam’s Chinese New Year auction this week is a porcelain pomegranate...