Fine Arts: Double salvo from Scully at latest de Veres sale

At de Veres this month, art lovers can look forward to a sale brimming over with the big guns of Irish art.
The leading lot is the most significant work by Sean Scully ever to be offered at auction in Ireland. A blast of raw energy executed in 1998, Double Window expresses the streetwise physicality that has taken Scully to the top of his profession.
Dr Frances Ruane’s catalogue note describes it as “gutsy, muscular, a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team