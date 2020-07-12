Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Double salvo from Scully at latest de Veres sale

Sean Scully’s 1998 tour de force Double Window exudes the physicality that is his calling card

12th July, 2020
5
Exodus by Hughie O’Donoghue (€7,000-€10,000)

At de Veres this month, art lovers can look forward to a sale brimming over with the big guns of Irish art.

The leading lot is the most significant work by Sean Scully ever to be offered at auction in Ireland. A blast of raw energy executed in 1998, Double Window expresses the streetwise physicality that has taken Scully to the top of his profession.

Dr Frances Ruane’s catalogue note describes it as “gutsy, muscular, a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eight centuries of the printed word on show at online auction

From ingredients for powdered peacock dung to the Kama Sutra, there is a wealth of reading material at Fonsie Mealy’s online auction

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

The awesome power of the ocean

Donald Teskey, Barrie Cooke and others recreate the many moods of the sea in paintings on sale at Morgan O’Driscoll’s next sale

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

Events Calendar

Your guide to the most notable arts events happening around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago