Fine Arts: Double salvo from Scully at latest de Veres sale

At de Veres this month, art lovers can look forward to a sale brimming over with the big guns of Irish art.

The leading lot is the most significant work by Sean Scully ever to be offered at auction in Ireland. A blast of raw energy executed in 1998, Double Window expresses the streetwise physicality that has taken Scully to the top of his profession.

Dr Frances Ruane’s catalogue note describes it as “gutsy, muscular, a...