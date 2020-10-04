Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Derry heirs say goodbye to a big house’s treasures

The Peck family’s vast collection of artefacts and heirlooms goes under the hammer at Adam’s two-day auction later this month

4th October, 2020
5
18th century gilt side table

Ghosts charting the history of nations surround us in the most agreeable shape of artworks and furnishings handed down through generations – and Adam’s two-day auction this month offers the best selection Ireland has seen in some time.

We can expect keen bidding for the items from the collection of the Peck family of Prehen House in Derry, a Georgian villa with a colourful history (explored in riveting detail in the catalogue note),...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Object of Desire & Auction Results

Banksy’s Show Me the Monet is his dissident version of Claude Monet’s impressionist masterpiece The Water Lily Pond

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

Fine Arts events calendar

Your guide to the best exhibitions being staged around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

Virtual exhibition continues long tradition of a hardy Dublin annual

The Dublin Painting & Sketching Club’s 142nd annual show, which was postponed twice before it moved online, runs the gamut from lyrical to dynamic

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago