Sunday March 15, 2020
Fine Arts: Decades of discernment on show in O’Mahony’s collection

The veteran art dealer is having some of his prize assets sold off via Sheppard’s

15th March, 2020
5
Profile by Daniel O’Neill features in O‘Mahony’s collection

Many a serious Irish collector has benefited from an encounter with nonagenarian dealer Tim O’Mahony. This month, Sheppard’s offers his private collection of decorative arts, paintings and fine furniture.

“Tim O’Mahony’s sharp eye, honed by an intellectual approach and tempered by many decades of refinement has culminated in a marvellous collection amassed by the drive of his curiosity, intellectual stimulation and an insatiable quest for quality,” said Philip Sheppard....

