Fine Arts: Cut some rug at Hegarty’s interiors sale

A Persian carpet of pure natural silk which required nine months to make has pride of place at the upcoming online auction

Ros Drinkwater
27th March, 2022
Handwoven Meshkin floor runner (€800-€1,000), part of Hegarty’s interiors sale

Art Deco jewellery, Persian rugs, Edwardian furniture and contemporary Irish art are among the highlights in Hegarty’s interiors online auction this week.

In Iran, the tradition of handweaving rugs dates back to the 13th-century Mongol invasion, since when weaving them has been the main source of income for families in remote mountain villages. It continues to this day, with little use of modern technology.

The Qom rug takes its name from a holy...

