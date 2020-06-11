Thursday June 11, 2020
Fine Arts: Cunnane tears up the rulebook again

The Kerry-based Irish/French artist is once more traversing the outskirts of the psyche

11th June, 2020
Sand (2019), by Samuel Laurence Cunnane

Kerlin Gallery’s first online viewing room debuts with works by Kerry-based Irish/French artist Samuel Laurence Cunnane. As a photographer, Cunnane breaks all the rules, but as art history shows, it’s the rule-breakers who keep the world spinning.

His focus is the outskirts, not just in a physical sense, as in the outskirts of a town, but also the outskirts of our vision and consciousness, what Brian Dillon describes as “messy...

