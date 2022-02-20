Fine Arts: Coining it at historic sale in London

The Irish have been tossing a coin, so to speak, since the first millennium BC. Back then, the favoured design was a piece of solid gold in the form of a penannular ring, ie, a small part of the circumference was missing. A forthcoming Dix Noonan Webb auction has an excellent example, estimated to fetch £900-£1,200.

By the Hibernia Scandinavian period, 995-1150, coins had taken on the familiar flat, circular form. Examples of...