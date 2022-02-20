Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: Coining it at historic sale in London

The upcoming Dix Noonan Webb auction has plenty of rare and charming coinage on offer

Ros Drinkwater
20th February, 2022
Dublin penny King John I, from the forthcoming Dix Noonan Webb auction (£120-£150)

The Irish have been tossing a coin, so to speak, since the first millennium BC. Back then, the favoured design was a piece of solid gold in the form of a penannular ring, ie, a small part of the circumference was missing. A forthcoming Dix Noonan Webb auction has an excellent example, estimated to fetch £900-£1,200.

By the Hibernia Scandinavian period, 995-1150, coins had taken on the familiar flat, circular form. Examples of...

