Fine Arts: China in your hand at Sheppard’s latest sale

The tradition of the Chinese Imperial jade seal dates from 221BC when China was first united under the Qin dynasty and a number were created over the centuries.

Sheppard’s has a splendid imperial seal, expected to fetch €80,000-€120,000. For the ancient Chinese, jade symbolised people’s inner beauty and it was even ingested to ensure longevity.

This example is of white jade with slight celadon hues, of square form surmounted...