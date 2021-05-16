Fine Arts: China in your hand at Sheppard’s latest sale
The lots from Fortlands House include rare and delightful pieces from the Far East, both historic and modern
The tradition of the Chinese Imperial jade seal dates from 221BC when China was first united under the Qin dynasty and a number were created over the centuries.
Sheppard’s has a splendid imperial seal, expected to fetch €80,000-€120,000. For the ancient Chinese, jade symbolised people’s inner beauty and it was even ingested to ensure longevity.
This example is of white jade with slight celadon hues, of square form surmounted...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: An eye for the lie of the land
Morgan O’Driscoll’s upcoming sale captures the zeitgeist with a feast of traditional Irish landscapes
Fine Arts: Blue is the colour of two jewellery sales
Ongoing online auctions at Adam's and O'Reilly's are a feast for diamond lovers
Fine Arts: O’Reillys offering treasures from the heart of the world
Processes in the depths of the planet have created the wondrous gems on offer at the jeweller’s next auction
Events Calendar
Your guide to the top art exhibitions currently being staged online