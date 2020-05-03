Fine Arts: Capturing the eerie calm of Dalkey under lockdown

A sight to gladden the eye is Solomon Gallery’s current exhibition of John Short’s delectable watercolours. With the gallery closed during the Covid-19 lockdown, they can be viewed online and in the windows of Gill Opticians in Dalkey.

Since March 29, Short has been using his daily 2km permitted walk to make a visual record of his neighbourhood, Dalkey, under lockdown. Using sketchbook drawings done “en plein air” and photography, he...