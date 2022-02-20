Fine Arts: Cabinets with a touch of class at Sheppards

When did an antique ornament last make you smile? While an ostrich egg is undeniably impressive, decoratively speaking, it’s a trifle bland. In the 19th century, craftsman metal workers found a way to spice them up a little. Sheppards’ Erindale House Contents sale has a delightful example, a squirrel contemplating his breakfast, worth every penny of its estimate of €200-€300.

A lot for the connoisseur of fine furniture is a...