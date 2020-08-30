Fine Arts: Brought to book by trailblazing Irish women

It has taken two millennia for women to get a seat at the top table – and a proper slice of the pie. We could blame Eve, but 18th-century philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau didn’t help when his anti-feminist ideas of a woman’s place in the world were roundly accepted by society.

Typical were his cock-eyed notions of women’s education: “The woman's entire education should be planned in relation to men. To please...