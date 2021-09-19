Fine Arts: Brought to book at Howth Castle Library sale

At the Howth Castle Contents Sale this month, bidders from 12 countries took the total revenue to over €2.1 million. Serious bibliophiles now await the sale of the Howth Castle Library (1,083 lots) with eager anticipation.

Rare books regularly appear at auction, but only once in a blue moon is an entire collection sold from the shelves it has graced, in many cases here for centuries.

A spectacular lot is an extremely rare first edition of Monumenti...