Fine Arts: Bonham’s latest auction might be just your bag

As a portable blue-chip investment for the alpha female, nothing fits the bill quite like a designer handbag. Bonham’s inaugural Designer Handbag and Fashion sale boasts 245 lots of pre-owned, contemporary and vintage handbags dating from the 1940s to 2019, plus luggage, costume jewellery and fashion ensembles.

Classics include the black shiny crocodile Hermès Kelly 20, a smaller size that Kelly produced for a limited period in 1989. Hard to source and therefore highly collectible...