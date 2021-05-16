Fine Arts: Blue is the colour of two jewellery sales

So redolent of summer, blue makes a strong showing at two current online Irish jewellery sales, at Adam’s and O’Reilly’s. Adam’s is first up, with bidding now open.

Who would have thought to pair diamonds with plastic? The answer is Italian designers Enrica Borghi and Emanuela Burgener. Borghi began working with recycled materials in the late 1990s when the plight of the global environment first made headlines....