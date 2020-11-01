Sunday November 1, 2020
Fine Arts: Bid for Obama’s high school sports memento in LA

The 44th US president’s basketball jersey is expected to realise between $150,000 and $200,000

1st November, 2020
4
Barack Obama playing basketball in high school: his jersey is up for auction in Los Angeles

Provenance doesn’t get more blue-chip than items worn by the 44th US president and his First Lady. Headlining a Julien’s sale in Los Angeles are Barack Obama’s game-worn high school basketball jersey, expected to realise $150,000-$200,000, and Michelle Obama’s black cocktail dress by Norman Norell, estimated to fetch $50,000-$70,000.

Barack ‘Barry’ Obama wore the jersey during his senior year at Punahou School as a member of the...

