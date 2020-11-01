Fine Arts: Bid for Obama’s high school sports memento in LA

Provenance doesn’t get more blue-chip than items worn by the 44th US president and his First Lady. Headlining a Julien’s sale in Los Angeles are Barack Obama’s game-worn high school basketball jersey, expected to realise $150,000-$200,000, and Michelle Obama’s black cocktail dress by Norman Norell, estimated to fetch $50,000-$70,000.
Barack ‘Barry’ Obama wore the jersey during his senior year at Punahou School as a member of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team