Fine Arts: Bid for Obama’s high school sports memento in LA

Provenance doesn’t get more blue-chip than items worn by the 44th US president and his First Lady. Headlining a Julien’s sale in Los Angeles are Barack Obama’s game-worn high school basketball jersey, expected to realise $150,000-$200,000, and Michelle Obama’s black cocktail dress by Norman Norell, estimated to fetch $50,000-$70,000.

Barack ‘Barry’ Obama wore the jersey during his senior year at Punahou School as a member of the...