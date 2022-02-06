Fine Arts: Banking on quality at new Limerick exhibition
A spectacular array of works from the collection of the European Investment Bank will be shown at eight locations across the city
It’s healthy to know how the other half lives, and for collectors, even healthier to know what art they admire.
Belonging, an exhibition appearing across Limerick city, showcases the universal language of art with works from the collection of the European Investment Bank.
The 82 works by European artists from all 27 EU countries will be shown in eight separate locations: the Hunt Museum, Limerick City Gallery of Art, Mary Immaculate College, Sailors...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Plenty of gems in time for a Valentine
Gold, rubies and emeralds are the order of the day at Hegarty’s Valentine’s Jewellery Auction this week
Fine Arts: O’Ryan’s scenic stunners on sale for a good cause
The well-travelled Irish artist hiked around Europe in the 1950s, painting a series of superb works that will be auctioned off to benefit Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross
Fine Arts: Works from the collection of an arts power couple
Almost 200 pieces from the enviable collection of Jackie Stanley and Campbell Bruce are going under the hammer at Adam’s