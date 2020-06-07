Fine Arts auction results: June 7, 2020

May 20: Home, Decorative & Fine Arts; Sotheby’s; lots from Luggala: the Terlagh O’Briene and Ellinoire Briene Chalice Charles I silver communion cup £20,000 (£4,000-£6,000); Irish 1780 longcase clock by James Aiken £1,625 (£800-£1,200); five Edwardian silver leaf condiment sets £1,375 (£400-£600).
May 21-29: Driving into Summer; Sotheby’s: 2003 Ferrari Enzo $2,640,000; 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO $2,319,000; 2017 Ford GT $836,000; 2020 Lamborghini Aventador $467,000; 1935 Cadillac convertible $143,000.
Twitter: @RosDrinkwater...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team